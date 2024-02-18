Expand / Collapse search
California authorities arrest suspect accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's house, killing her: police

Kendall shared a child with the woman he killed, authorities say

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
California authorities recently arrested a suspect who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Pinole.

Suspect Jeffrey Kendall was arrested in Santa Cruz on Friday at around 11:40 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol release obtained by FOX 2 San Francisco. Kendall was charged with homicide and domestic violence.

On Friday morning, authorities found the suspect's ex-girlfriend shot dead in her Pinole home. Kendall had shared a child with the woman, FOX 2 reported.

Authorities believe that the suspect broke into the victim's home and attacked her. A neighbor who lives nearby expressed his concern about the incident to FOX 2.

Suspect Jeffrey Kendall walking with officer

Suspect Jeffrey Kendall was charged with homicide and domestic violence after his Friday night arrest. (California Highway Patrol via FOX 2 San Francisco)

"It’s incredibly startling and unnerving, so everyone here is really, really shaken up," the neighbor was quoted as saying.

Kendall's vehicle was impounded after he was apprehended. California Highway Patrol announced the arrest on Saturday. 

"The CHP Santa Cruz Area Office commends the swift and decisive actions of our officers in apprehending a dangerous suspect and ensuring the safety of the community," the office wrote on Saturday.

Pinole Police Department also released a statement about the incident.

"We want to thank all the citizens, media partners, and law enforcement partners, especially the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz Office, who assisted in locating Jeffrey Kendall," Pinole Police Department said in a release.

Jeffrey Kendall being arrested by officer

Jeffrey Kendall is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, whom he shared a child with. (California Highway Patrol)

"Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 510-724-1111," the statement added.

Kendall was transported to the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held on a bail of $1,100,000.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.