Jillian Michaels says she left California because of Newsom's leadership, praises how Florida is 'less crazy'

Michaels said intruder broke into her California home with 'duct tape and a video camera' and was let out of jail amid the pandemic

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Fitness guru and former "Biggest Loser" trainer Jillian Michaels sparred with Bill Maher over his support for California Governor, Gavin Newsom, arguing Newsom's leadership was what drove her to leave her home state.

During an interview on Maher’s Club Random Podcast, the host spoke about how he has "been trying to get Gavin to run for president for a very long time," sparking a loud groan of disgust from Michaels.

"Are you serious? Are we living in Gavin Newsom’s California? Why?" Michaels asked. "I left because of him, moved to Miami. Lived [in California] my whole life."

After noting that he shares some frustration with Michaels about the state of California, Maher asked, "Are you happier in Florida?"

Maher and Michaels

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels had friendly arguments with Bill Maher on a variety of issues during the latest episode of his podcast. (Club Random Podcast)

"Yeah," Michaels answered, later explaining with relief, "It feels less crazy than it does here."

"Florida is less crazy?" Maher asked while laughing. "Really? The place where the people are on bath salts?"

Michaels recounted an incident where somebody asked her "’What was the moment when you felt like California had lost its mind?" and tried to recall a past piece of legislation she thought was beyond the pale.

When Maher asked in disbelief whether this legislation actually effected her life, Michaels replied, "Is the crime effecting our lives? Is the homelessness effecting our lives?" When Maher asked in disbelief again whether crime effects her life, Michaels said her California home had been broken into.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Governor of U.S. state of California Gavin Newsom has overseen some of California's most far-left legislation, and has spoken publicly about people leaving his state. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo)

"Guess who let the guy out during Covid, because I got the letter. Newsom!" Michaels said, later saying in the interview, "It was the guy’s third offense, he broke into our house, he had duct tape and a video camera. Anyway, long story, third strike, guy goes to jail, gets let out during COVID. I mean give me a f-----g break."

She went on to slam Newsom, arguing, "You’re going to decriminalize everything, but regulate nothing. You’re prioritizing the craziest s--- I’ve ever seen in my life. C’mon, really?"

As Maher defended Newsom, Michaels declared, "I can’t stand him," arguing he "does all of these insane things" and railed against a California bill that she said would allow "puberty blockers for 12-year-olds."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.