California Amtrak train derails after colliding with water truck, no one seriously injured

Several Amtrak railcars derailed Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle near Los Angeles.

Three train cars went off the tracks in Moorpark, 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, around 11:20 a.m. following a collision with a water truck on the tracks, Amtrak told Fox News Digital.

Amtrak train 14 was traveling to Los Angeles from Seattle when the derailment happened. The locomotive had 198 passengers and 13 crew members on board who were evacuated, the company said.

"The train derailed was a result of the impact but remained upright," Amtrak said.

Fifteen people were taken to a hospital and the truck driver was taken to a trauma center, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

The company was working to make alternative travel arrangements for customers.

Images taken by the Fox Los Angeles show passengers getting off the train and others looking at the wreckage from a distance. The water tank appeared to be destroyed.

Authorities appeared to be searching the train cars and inspecting them for damage.