Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

California Amtrak train derails after colliding with water truck, no one seriously injured

The Amtrak train collided with water truck obstructing the tracks, Amtrak said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
American Airlines passenger gets entire plane to himself after 18-hour delay Video

American Airlines passenger gets entire plane to himself after 18-hour delay

An American Airlines passenger was the only one on his flight after it was delayed by 18 hours.

Several Amtrak railcars derailed Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle near Los Angeles. 

Three train cars went off the tracks in Moorpark, 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, around 11:20 a.m. following a collision with a water truck on the tracks, Amtrak told Fox News Digital. 

Amtrak train 14 was traveling to Los Angeles from Seattle when the derailment happened. The locomotive had 198 passengers and 13 crew members on board who were evacuated, the company said. 

California Amtrak derailment

An Amtrak train derailed in California on Wednesday. (KTTV)

"The train derailed was a result of the impact but remained upright," Amtrak said. 

YELLOWSTONE RIVER POSES NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC AFTER TRAIN CARRYING CHEMICALS FALLS INTO MT WATERWAY

Fifteen people were taken to a hospital and the truck driver was taken to a trauma center, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said. 

The company was working to make alternative travel arrangements for customers. 

Amtrak collides with vehicle

Am image shows an Amtrak train following a collision with a vehicle in Southern California.  (KTTV)

Images taken by the Fox Los Angeles show passengers getting off the train and others looking at the wreckage from a distance. The water tank appeared to be destroyed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities appeared to be searching the train cars and inspecting them for damage. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.