In California, 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles. The area is about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.

People reported feeling the quake as far south as Santa Cruz.

A 3.1 aftershock followed about 5 minutes later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

