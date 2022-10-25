Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco
Published

In California, 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco earthquake was felt as far south as Santa Cruz.

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

EARTHQUAKES SHAKE HAWAII'S MAUNA LOA VOLCANO DURING UNREST, CAUSE MINOR DAMAGE

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles. The area is about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.

View of San Francisco from the Golden Gate Bridge. The Bay Area was struck by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday.

View of San Francisco from the Golden Gate Bridge. The Bay Area was struck by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

People reported feeling the quake as far south as Santa Cruz.

MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE HITS VIRGINIA, SENDS SHOCKWAVES THROUGHOUT EAST COAST

A 3.1 aftershock followed about 5 minutes later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP