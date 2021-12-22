Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California 12-year-old shot in attempted armed robbery of 17-year-old who tried to flee

Shootout between 12-year-old, 17-year-old happened Nov. 26

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
A 12-year-old California boy shot during an attempted armed robbery has been released from a children's hospital and sent straight to juvenile hall.

Tulare County Sheriff's Office detectives say on Nov. 26 the 12-year-old boy walked up to a car in Cutler and tried to rob a 17-year-old boy who was in the driver's seat.

12-Year-Old Shooting Suspect Released from Children’s Hospital, Sent Straight to Juvenile Hall

12-Year-Old Shooting Suspect Released from Children’s Hospital, Sent Straight to Juvenile Hall (Courtesy: Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

When the 12-year-old pulled out a gun, the 17-year-old tried to back out of the parking stall and leave the area. As the victim was backing up, the 12-year-old began shooting into the victim's car. The victim then grabbed his own gun and fired one shot through hit windshield, hitting the 12-year-old. The victim then immediately left fled the scene. 

On Dec. 16, detectives learned the 12-year-old suspect was being released from the children's hospital after receiving treatment for his gunshot wound. He was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility, where he is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case encouraged to contact Det. Nicholas Sandoval or Sgt. Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 559-733-6218. People can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194. They can also email tcso@tipnow.com.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

