California 12-year-old shot in attempted armed robbery of 17-year-old who tried to flee

A 12-year-old California boy shot during an attempted armed robbery has been released from a children's hospital and sent straight to juvenile hall.



Tulare County Sheriff's Office detectives say on Nov. 26 the 12-year-old boy walked up to a car in Cutler and tried to rob a 17-year-old boy who was in the driver's seat.

When the 12-year-old pulled out a gun, the 17-year-old tried to back out of the parking stall and leave the area. As the victim was backing up, the 12-year-old began shooting into the victim's car. The victim then grabbed his own gun and fired one shot through hit windshield, hitting the 12-year-old. The victim then immediately left fled the scene.



On Dec. 16, detectives learned the 12-year-old suspect was being released from the children's hospital after receiving treatment for his gunshot wound. He was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility, where he is being held without bail.



