ELECTIONS
Published

California redistricting gives edge to congressional Democrats

Democrats gain midterm boost from California redistricting

By Timothy Nerozzi | Fox News
A California commission approved a new congressional districting map with a layout that is advantageous to congressional Democrats. The new congressional districts are expected to give a leg up to Democrats in the 2022 midterms. 

BIDEN JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SUES TEXAS OVER REDISTRICTING MAPS

Redistricting in California is handled by an independent commission consisting of five Democrats and five Republicans. An additional four independents also sit on the board. 

An official ballot drop box is seen Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Santa Clarita, California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

According to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission's website, "The Commission must draw the district lines in conformity with strict, nonpartisan rules designed to create districts of relatively equal population that will provide fair representation for all Californians."

DEMS' MARYLAND GERRYMANDERING MAPS GET F RATINGS FROM PRINCETON PROJECT

The group signed off the maps, which have now been sent to the state secretary of state's office for final approval.

Redistricting has become a contentious issue over the past few months as parties attempt to maintain their level of influence.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently filed a lawsuit in federal court in Texas over its newly drawn congressional and state legislature maps.

The lawsuit alleges the districts drawn by Texas lawmakers violate the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting strength of minority voters.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after the DOJ sued Texas over a separate voting law, SB 1, which bans 24-hour polling locations and increases ID requirements.

Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

