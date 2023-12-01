Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Calf of humpback whale 'Smiley' delights Seattle residents with Elliott Bay visit

Washington whale watching groups monitored and protected the whale, emphasizing the importance of giving it space

  • A humpback whale in Seattle's Elliott Bay performed multiple breaches, pectoral fin slaps and dives on Thursday morning.
  • The whale has been in the area for the past three days and is identified as the calf of an adult female known as "Smiley."
  • Jeff Hogan, co-coordinator of Soundwatch in Seattle, observed about 30 breaches and said that the whale appeared healthy.

A humpback whale visiting the waters off Seattle dazzled onlookers Thursday morning with several breaches in the bay just beyond the city's downtown area.

The whale has been spotted for the last three days swimming around Elliott Bay. But on Thursday, the whale breached for about 40 minutes, also performing several pectoral fin slaps and dives.

Local whale watching groups have identified the young humpback as the calf of an adult female with the identification BCY0995, better known as "Smiley."

Seattle Humpback Whale

A humpback whale breaches from the waters off Seattle on Nov. 30, 2023. The whale has been spotted swimming in Elliott Bay for three days. Humpback whales visit the waters of the Seattle area as they migrate up and down the West Coast. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

It’s not unusual for humpback whales to visit the waters off Seattle as they migrate along the West Coast.

Smiley's last calf, Chip, was fatally struck by a Washington state ferry in 2020, according to the Canadian group Vancouver Island Whale Watch. On Thursday, personnel from Soundwatch Boater Education Program shadowed the whale for most of its time in the bay to alert other vessels of it.

Jeff Hogan, co-coordinator of the program's Seattle branch, said he counted about 30 breaches. And afterward, the young whale slept.

He said the whale looked healthy.

"It was a joyful day," Hogan said. "Everyone was working together to go out of their way to make space for that animal to do its thing. If we want these guys to be here and come back, we gotta do that."