Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

CA man dies after police confrontation linked to mother's stabbing

The California man was ordered to drop the knife but raised it and charged at officers, police say

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in a Los Angeles suburb shot a man who stabbed his mother and then came at officers with a large kitchen knife, authorities said Wednesday.

Eriberto Penaloza, 38, of Long Beach also had stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at a hospital, a police statement said. It didn't indicate whether he died from the shooting or the knife injuries.

CA WOMAN KILLED, 2 INJURED IN 'RANDOM' STABBING BY PAROLEE, POLICE SAY

CA Fox News graphic

Penaloza's mother survived the stabbing attack, police say. (Fox News)

2 DEAD IN BRUTAL CALIFORNIA SHOPPING CENTER STABBING

Officers were called to a Long Beach home shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday by reports that a man had stabbed his mother, who was hiding in a room.

The officers found the man inside and ordered him to drop the knife but instead he raised it and was shot as he came toward them, police said.

Penaloza's mother was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.