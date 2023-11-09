CA man dies after police confrontation linked to mother's stabbing

Police in a Los Angeles suburb shot a man who stabbed his mother and then came at officers with a large kitchen knife, authorities said Wednesday.

Eriberto Penaloza, 38, of Long Beach also had stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at a hospital, a police statement said. It didn't indicate whether he died from the shooting or the knife injuries.

Officers were called to a Long Beach home shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday by reports that a man had stabbed his mother, who was hiding in a room.

The officers found the man inside and ordered him to drop the knife but instead he raised it and was shot as he came toward them, police said.

Penaloza's mother was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.