Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

2 dead in brutal California shopping center stabbing

A man in CA brutally stabbed a female victim in her stomach, walked away from the body, came back and started stabbing it again

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Deputies called to the scene shortly before noon in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, found a woman in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who had been stabbed at least once in another area of the parking lot died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

INSIDE FLORIDA ‘KILLER CLOWN’ MURDER: CARNATIONS, BALLOONS, THEN A FATAL GUNSHOT THE FOCUS OF DECADES-OLD CASE

A witness described the attack on the woman to KCBS-TV.

"The lady was screaming and running back and forth from the parking lot and (someone) stabbed her a couple of times in the back, on the side of her ribs and her stomach," she said.

INDIANA POLICE IDENTIFY DEAD BOY FOUND STUFFED IN SUITCASE, NAME MOM AS SUSPECT

A female victim allegedly screamed and ran back and forth in the parking lot before she was fatally stabbed in Los Angeles County, California. 

A female victim allegedly screamed and ran back and forth in the parking lot before she was fatally stabbed in Los Angeles County, California.  (Fox News)

The woman fell down and the killer "walked away from it, came back and started stabbing her again," Treece said. "Then walked away again, came back, kicked her and stabbed her two more times."

Authorities took a man into custody at the scene.dy at the scene.News video showed a bearded, shirtless man in a vest and cap being held by deputies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities didn't immediately mention a motive for the stabbings or say whether the victims knew the suspect.

However, authorities said it appeared that the victims weren't shopping.