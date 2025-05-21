Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Burned remains of missing Alabama woman discovered after suspect allegedly hit her with car

Florence police upgrade charges to murder after discovering remains believed to be 38-year-old Autumn Strickland

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing Alabama woman who authorities suspect was intentionally struck by a vehicle. 

The Florence Police Department said Tuesday that human remains believed to be Autumn Paige Strickland were found at a home. 

The 38-year-old was reported missing over the weekend.

ALABAMA MOTHER CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF HER 2 CHILDREN, 1 YEAR OLD'S BODY STILL MISSING

Autumn Paige Strickland and Logan Rogers

The remains of Autumn Paige Strickland were found on Tuesday and Logan Rogers has been charged with her murder.  (Florence Police Department)

"Those remains will be sent to a forensics lab to be analyzed for proper identification," Florence police Capt. Jason Fort said during an update on the case.

The suspect, Logan Rogers, 28, is being held in the Lauderdale County jail without bail, pending a court hearing. Rogers was arrested earlier Tuesday at a home.

Fort said his initial charge of attempted murder was upgraded to murder after Strickland's remains were discovered. 

She was last seen on May 16, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said, noting at the time that she may have been living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND NEAR NEW HAMPSHIRE GOLF COURSE DAYS AFTER 5TH ANNIVERSARY OF WOMAN'S DISAPPEARANCE

Autumn Paige Strickland missing poster

A missing persons poster featuring Autumn Paige Strickland. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Rogers is accused of hitting Strickland with his vehicle, a 2012 Kia Soul, on May 17, according to court documents obtained by WAFF-TV

He allegedly circled back after striking Strickland the first time before hitting her again with the car, the news outlet reported.  

Rogers allegedly came back to the scene 30 minutes later with a pickup truck and picked up Strickland's body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strickland’s body was later found in a burn barrel on Rogers’ property. It’s believed that he tried to burn her body, the report states, citing court documents.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.