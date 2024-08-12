Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Burglary at Trump campaign Virginia headquarters caught on surveillance camera under investigation

The sheriff’s office deputies responded after it was contacted Sunday evening

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
County police are investigating an apparent burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Virginia on Sunday. 

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary took place at Trump’s campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia. 

The office, located in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee

Trump 2024 campaign robbery in Virginia

A suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, VA. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted about the burglary around 9 p.m. Sunday and deputies responded. 

The sheriff’s office says it has received video surveillance of the suspect, who is described as a white adult male, wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack. 

"It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into," Sheriff Mike Chapman said. "We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for a response and will update this story accordingly.  

