Burglar steals $12G Avengers comic book in smash-grab job, cuts self in process: report

Authorities in Denver are searching for a burglar who reportedly stole 14 comic books—totaling a little over $42,000—from a comic book store in the city and apparently badly cut himself in the process.

Denver police said the thief had a good idea of what they were searching for and smashed through three panes of glass early Sunday to steal Mile High Comics’ gems, which included an autographed Spider-Man comic book, the Denver Channel reported.

At one point, the thief apparently suffered a cut and tried to clean up blood with cleaning supplies in the store.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Whoever did it knew what they were going for,” William Moulton of Mile High Comics told the Denver Channel.