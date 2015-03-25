Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update December 1, 2015

Bullied bus monitor thanks man who set up online fundraiser that earned nearly $700G

By | Fox News
close
Donations for bullied bus monitor surpass $500GVideo

Donations for bullied bus monitor surpass $500G

Viral video sparks outpouring of support for woman verbally abused by students

The bullied New York bus monitor has thanked the Canadian man who helped raise nearly $700,000 online for her.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that Karen Klein, a 68-year-old grandmother of eight who appeared on a 10-minute video last week being berated and bullied by four seventh-graders on a bus operated by the Greece Central School District, met Max Sidorov late Tuesday at her home in Rochester.

Klein’s son, Brian, said Sidorov is just as surprised as anyone else about the $660,776 in donations he helped raise as of early Wednesday.

“He really only thought it would raise $5,000,” Brian Klein told the newspaper about Sidorov. “He was pretty overwhelmed by all of the phone calls and stuff like that, too.”

Despite the sizable financial gift, Karen Klein and the family won’t change much, Brian Klein said.

More On This...

“I don’t really think there’s been much of a change,” he told the newspaper. “She really doesn’t plan on changing that much. She’ll donate some of the money, and pay a few bills naturally. But, she really cares about the kids. She’s really thinking about going back to work.”

Click for more from the Democrat and Chronicle.