Build that wall -- between Arizona and California, congresswoman says

An Arizona congresswoman eyeing a U.S. Senate seat has proposed building a border wall between her state and California.

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, a Republican and a retired U.S. Air Force member, made the suggestions at the White House on Tuesday during a roundtable discussion on “sanctuary cities,” the Hill reported.

Arizona's neighboring state has come under fire in recent its refusal to cooperate with federal immigration officials during a series of raids.

“As we look in Arizona, we often look into the dangers of the southern border,” McSally said. “But if these dangerous policies continue out of California, we might need to build a wall between California and Arizona as well to keep these dangerous criminals out of our state."

She lambasted California for providing “sanctuary for these criminals” and for thinking that its policies do not transcend borders.

California and the Trump administration have been embroiled in a lawsuit. Administration officials have threatened to crack down on policies that curtail federal immigration officials from apprehending illegal immigrants.

McSally has put in a bid to replace U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump who will retire at the end of his term.