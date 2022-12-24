Expand / Collapse search
New York
Buffalo, New York winter storm leaves three dead as area buried in 28 inches of snow: 'life-threatening'

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the winter storm is 'life-threatening'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Snow storm cancels over 2000 US flights before the holidays Video

Snow storm cancels over 2000 US flights before the holidays

Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports that a severe snow storm is affecting holiday travel plans on 'Special Report.' 

A winter storm barreling through Buffalo, New York has left three people dead with up to four feet of snow expected in some parts of the area.

Three people have died during the blizzard as emergency crews couldn't reach two people with medical conditions.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the blizzard could be "the worst storm in our community’s history."

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, over 28 inches of snow was measured at Buffalo Airport, according to the National Weather Service, and more is expected to fall on Saturday night into Sunday.

WINTER STORM PREP: NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS 'ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION' STORM APPROACHING BUFFALO REGION

Ice covers Hoaks restaurant along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York.

Ice covers Hoaks restaurant along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

A truck remains stuck in snow along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York.

A truck remains stuck in snow along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Christmas decorations are covered in snow on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York.

Christmas decorations are covered in snow on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

"it's very clear to me that the effects of climate change are wreaking havoc everywhere from the streets of Queens with flooding, all the way up to the City of Buffalo," Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press conference on Saturday. "But it is life-threatening, what is going on as we speak in Buffalo. Getting calls through the night from frightened neighbors where the temperature's been off for many, many hours."

WINTER STORM WIND CHILL ADVISORIES STRETCH FROM MINNESOTA TO TEXAS AS 26 STATES BRACE FOR BITTER COLD 

 Ice and snow cover an abandoned vehicle along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. 

 Ice and snow cover an abandoned vehicle along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York.  (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Ice and snow cover a railing along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York.

Ice and snow cover a railing along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Plows work to clear ice and snow along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York.

Plows work to clear ice and snow along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Bobcat makes its way to help dig out abandoned vehicles along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York.

Bobcat makes its way to help dig out abandoned vehicles along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Portions of Hamburg, a suburb of Buffalo, were evacuated on Friday due to potential flooding in the low-lying area, according to Fox Weather.

Because of the winter storm, Buffalo Airport closed its doors until Monday at 11 a.m.

    Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.  (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

    Snow drifts over the sidewalk on West Delavan Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

    Travis Sanchez trudges over a snowdrift with a pair of shovels for a stranded motorist on Chenango Street in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.  (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

    Gamaliel Vega tries to dig out his car on Lafayette Avenue after he got stuck in a snowdrift about a block from home while trying to help rescue his cousin, who had lost power and heat with a baby at home across town during a blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

    A giant tree lays across the intersection of West Delavan Avenue and Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.  (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

At Hoaks restaurant in Hamburg, waves and frigid temperatures caused a massive ice buildup on the property.

