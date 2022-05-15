Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Buffalo mass shooting: Gov. Hochul calls on God for strength to 'silence voices of hatred and racism'

Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded 3 others during Saturday's shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
FBI investigating Buffalo grocery store shooting as hate crime Video

FBI investigating Buffalo grocery store shooting as hate crime

Former FBI investigator Bill Daly joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the latest on the shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined a Buffalo Baptist congregation for worship on Sunday as the community mourned the loss of 10 victims who were killed during Saturday’s mass shooting at a local Tops grocery story.

Hochul joined several other public speakers, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, at True Bethel Baptist Church’s Sunday morning worship. The congregation met less than 24 hours after 18-year-old Payton Gendron allegedly opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market store on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding at least three others. 

Eleven of the victims were Black individuals, while the remaining two victims were White, authorities have said. 

PHOTOS FROM THE CRIME SCENE: 

Warning: The following contains graphic images

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 1 of 10

    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 2 of 10

    A body lies covered in the parking lot of a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y.  (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 3 of 10

    Police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 4 of 10

    Buffalo Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York.  (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 10

    Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y.  (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

  • Buffalo Mass Shooting
    Image 6 of 10

    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

  • Buffalo Mass Shooting
    Image 7 of 10

    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

  • Buffalo Mass Shooting
    Image 8 of 10

    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

  • Buffalo mass shooting
    Image 9 of 10

    Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

  • Image 10 of 10

    The alleged gunman has been identified as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York, according to the Associated Press.  (Reuters)

The New York governor called the gunman a "coward" as she told an emotional audience, "an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, because we are all God’s people."

BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING: NYC POLICE UPPING PATROLS, RESOURCES IN MINORITY COMMUNITIES AFTER ATTACK

She said the mass shooting was "personal" to her and her family. Hochul’s public service career got its start in Erie County, where the Tops store is located, and her husband was the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York

NY supermarket shooter was motivated by 'pure evil': Buffalo city council president Video

"Yes, Lord, forgive the anger in my heart," Hochul told the congregation, "but channel that into my passion to continue to fight to protect people, get the guns off the streets and silence the voices of hatred and racism and white supremacy all over the Internet." 

BUFFALO SHOOTER LIKELY PLANNED ATTACK MONTHS AHEAD OF TIME, AUTHORITIES SAY

Gendron, who is White, pulled up to the Tops grocery store around 2:30 p.m. and immediately began firing off shots – wounding four people in front of the market before making his way inside, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Three of the four victims died. 

Buffalo supermarket shooting was 'pure evil': Sheriff Video

Once inside, he exchanged fire with store security guard Aaron Salter, who was a retired police officer, officials have said. Salter fired several rounds at Gendron before the suspect fatally shot him, Gramaglia said.

Gendron then allegedly made his way around the store shooting several other victims. When confronted by police, Gendron placed the rifle to his neck before dropping the weapon and surrendering, the police chief said. 

ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND SAYS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING 'AS A HATE CRIME'

At least 10 people killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting: AP Video

Speaking to the congregation on Sunday, Hochul said Saturday’s attack was "in a league of its own."

"This is a whole new dimension where you have attacked people because of the color of the skin, because you are a coward," she said. "And I want to silence those voices now and make sure that, yes, people will talk about Buffalo, but I want them to talk about Buffalo as the last place this ever happened."

Mayor Brown told the True Bethel congregation it was "a blessing to wake up this morning, because some members of our community did not wake up this morning."

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 1 of 9

    People pay their respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 2 of 9

    A person places flowers outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 3 of 9

    A small vigil set up across the street from a Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, where a heavily armed 18-year-old White man entered the store in a predominantly Black neighborhood and shot 13 people, killing ten, Saturday, May 14, 2022.  (Matt Burkhartt for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 4 of 9

    Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 5 of 9

    A person walks past the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 6 of 9

    Police walk by a small memorial as they investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 7 of 9

    People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 8 of 9

    A bystander watches as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

  • buffalo mass shooting suspect payton gendron
    Image 9 of 9

    People watch the crime scene of an active shooter across the street from the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.  (Photo by Libby March for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"All these good, innocent members of our community shopping, working, looking out for each other and their families," Brown said. "Their lives and their examples should be examples to us that we have to love more, we have to care about each other more, because we don’t know when our time might come."

Community members have erected memorials near the crime scene and elsewhere throughout the city in the aftermath of the tragedy. And several other community groups planned vigils and events on Sunday morning in honor of the victims. 

Voice Buffalo, the Stop the Violence Coalition and the Buffalo Peacemakers organized a vigil for 9 a.m. Sunday near Tops. St. John’s Baptist Church and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church also planned special services, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. 

Buffalo Community Fridge has also planned a special event for 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The organization is collecting food donations for any Tops shoppers who have been impacted by Saturday’s mass shooting. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And demonstrators marched in front of the store around 11 a.m., holding flowers and singing chants, including, "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter." 

Gendron was arraigned late Saturday and pleaded not guilty. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on Thursday. 

Fox News' Stephen Goin contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 