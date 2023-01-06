Bryan Kohberger arrest: Flight records show Pennsylvania police plane circled home for hours after capture

MOSCOW, Idaho — Flight records show a Pennsylvania police plane circled the Poconos home where authorities apprehended suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger for hours last week.

A playback of air traffic data shows the plane's path circling Kohberger's parents' home from 4:02 a.m. to 6:22 a.m. Dec. 30.

The single-engine 2019 Textron Aviation 208B kept eyes in the sky long after a State Police tactical team and the FBI raided the Kohberger family's home in Albrightsville.

The family lives in a gated community where police say DNA evidence collected from the trash outside the house turned up a match linking the suspect profile and Kohberger's father.

According to an arrest affidavit made public Thursday, police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath on a bed next to one of the victims at the crime scene on King Road. They recovered DNA off the metal snap.

Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris said during a news conference last week that "force was used" to gain access to the Kohbergers' home during an early morning raid.

"There were multiple windows that were broken, I believe, to gain access, as well as multiple doors," Paris said, adding that Bryan Kohberger's parents were home at the time.

Paris said preparations for the search warrant's execution began on the evening of Dec. 29 and added that around 50 "tactical assets" were on scene. Court records show that is the same day Idaho Judge Megan Marshall signed off on the arrest warrant accusing Kohberger of four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge for allegedly entering a home with the intent to kill.

Authorities allege that on Nov. 13, Kohberger entered a six-bedroom house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, and fatally stabbed Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20. The three women lived together, and Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, was visiting for the night.

Two other housemates survived the attack, including one who told police she was frozen with fear after seeing a masked man with "bushy eyebrows" on his way out of the house moments after the murders.

The 28-year-old was a student at Washington State University, roughly 10 miles from the University of Idaho, where all four victims were undergrads.

Kohberger was studying for a Ph.D. in WSU's department of criminal justice and criminology. After the semester, authorities say, he drove the suspect vehicle from Pullman to his family's house in Pennsylvania with his father along for the ride.

Kohberger has a master's degree in criminal justice from DeSales University. As part of a project there, he had sought ex-cons in a Reddit forum, asking if any wanted to take part in a study into "how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."

During Kohberger's initial appearance in an Idaho court Thursday, a judge ordered him held without bail on five charges — four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary for allegedly entering a house with the intent to kill.

He is due back in court Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fox News' Adam Sabes and Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.