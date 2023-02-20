Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Bruised, bloodied Illinois woman tells store clerk she's kidnapped before she's dragged away, police say

FBI assisting Dolton, Illinois, police in possible kidnapping

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Illinois police and the FBI are searching for a visibly injured woman who told a local store clerk she had been abducted before she was dragged from the store and into a waiting vehicle, according to a report. 

The woman, who is Black, approached a cashier inside the AutoZone on East Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, Illinois, at about 5 p.m. Sunday, and said a man she had met on a cell phone app was holding her against her will, local affiliate FOX 32 Chicago reported. At the time, she reportedly had a bloodied bandage on her right hand and bruises covering her arms and neck.

But within moments, a man entered the store and said "that was enough" as he forced the woman out of the store and into a vehicle before driving away, the report states.

Dolton Police have released the image of a white vehicle that is believed to be linked to a possible kidnapping, Feb. 19, 2023. 

The clerk then called police and reported the incident. 

Dolton, Illinois, is located about 21 miles south of Chicago

Police released a surveillance image of the white vehicle, which appears to be an SUV or possibly a minivan.

Investigators have described the suspect as a Black male wearing black clothing and green shoes that are missing laces. 

Police are asking anyone with information related to the possible crime to call 708-690-8298.

