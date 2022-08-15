Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Martha's Vineyard search: One person found dead, one missing after jumping off 'Jaws Bridge'

Steven Spielberg filmed scenes at 'Jaws Bridge,' which connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard

By Paul Best | Fox News
Massachusetts State Police and local agencies recovered the body of one young adult male and are still searching for another person who jumped off "Jaws Bridge" on Sunday evening. 

The Coast Guard also joined the search on Monday morning but suspended their operations around 3:00 p.m. pending any further developments. 

    FILE PHOTO: A boy jumps off 'Jaws Bridge' during JawsFest: The Tribute, a festival celebrating the film Jaws, on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    FILE PHOTO: The view of the ocean from ‘Jaws Bridge’ on Martha's Vineyard.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Searches for the second missing individual, who was also described as a young adult male, were focused on the ocean side of the bridge on Monday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts State Police. 

PROMINENT FLORIDA DOCTOR MISSING, BOAT FOUND OFF THE COAST OF SANIBEL ISLAND: POLICE

The bridge, located in between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, was made famous after Steven Spielberg filmed scenes there for his 1975 classic thriller "Jaws." 

‘Jaws Bridge’ connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard.

‘Jaws Bridge’ connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard. (Google Maps)

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told the Vineyard Gazette that a group of nine people jumped off the bridge shortly before midnight on Sunday. 

Two of the men "did not surface after jumping," a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 