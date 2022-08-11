Prominent Florida doctor missing, boat found off the coast of Sanibel Island: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prominent Florida radiation oncologist is missing after the U.S. Coast Guard located his boat off Sanibel Island this week.

Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Tuesday on his boat, the "Vitamin Sea" — a 33-foot Sea Ray — leaving the Naples Bay Resort & Marina, according to a Friday tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

"He hasn’t returned and family members are concerned," the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday statement on its Facebook news page.

Coast Guard crews from Ft. Myers Beach, Cutter Crocodile and Air Station Clearwater are currently searching the water for Cross, the USCG Southeast tweeted.

Cross is described as 5-foot-11., weighing 150 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

Cross serves as president of the Board of the Cancer Alliance of Naples, and previously served as a member of the Board for Collier County P.L.A.N. and the American Cancer Society of Naples. He has degrees from Northwestern University and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School, according to his biography on GenisisCare.com.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing person.