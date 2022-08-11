Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Prominent Florida doctor missing, boat found off the coast of Sanibel Island: Police

Chaundre Cross, a Florida oncologist, was last seen Tuesday on his boat called the 'Vitamin Sea'

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prominent Florida radiation oncologist is missing after the U.S. Coast Guard located his boat off Sanibel Island this week.

Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Tuesday on his boat, the "Vitamin Sea" — a 33-foot Sea Ray — leaving the Naples Bay Resort & Marina, according to a Friday tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

"He hasn’t returned and family members are concerned," the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday statement on its Facebook news page.

Coast Guard crews from Ft. Myers Beach, Cutter Crocodile and Air Station Clearwater are currently searching the water for Cross, the USCG Southeast tweeted. 

SEARCH FOR MISSING KIELY RODNI: POLICE ACTIVATE CODE RED SYSTEM AFTER TEEN DISAPPEARED FROM CAMPGROUND PARTY

  • Missing Florida doctor Chaundre Cross
    Image 1 of 3

    Missing Florida doctor Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Tuesday on his boat leaving the Naples Bay &amp; Marina. (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

  • Missing Florida doctor Chaundre Cross' boat
    Image 2 of 3

    The U.S. Coast Guard located Chaudre Cross' boat off Sanibel Island, but the prominent Florida doctor is nowhere to be found. (U.S. Coast Guard)

  • The logo on Chaudre Cross's boat, 'Vitamin Sea'
    Image 3 of 3

    The U.S. Coast Guard located Chaundre Cross's boat, the 'Vitamin Sea' between Sanibel Island and Naples, Florida. (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Cross is described as 5-foot-11., weighing 150 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cross serves as president of the Board of the Cancer Alliance of Naples, and previously served as a member of the Board for Collier County P.L.A.N. and the American Cancer Society of Naples. He has degrees from Northwestern University and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School, according to his biography on GenisisCare.com.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing person.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.