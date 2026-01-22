Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma

Brother killed after teen becomes 'enraged' over video game, stabs sibling: police

William Spencer allegedly killed his 25-year-old brother Nicholas Spencer, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
An Oklahoma teenager is behind bars after allegedly calling 911 to tell authorities he stabbed his brother to death after becoming "enraged" over a video game. 

Oklahoma City police were called to the scene of a domestic stabbing at Southeast 44th Street and Bryant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to FOX 8. 

When they arrived, officers learned two brothers, 19-year-old William Spencer and 25-year-old Nicholas Spencer, were reportedly playing video games when William Spencer became angry and allegedly stabbed his brother. 

William Spencer's Oklahoma City mugshot

William Spencer, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the alleged killing of his brother in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.  (Oklahoma County Detention Center)

"The calling person called in and said they had just stabbed their brother, officers got here and found a male with serious stab wounds," Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Rob Robertson said, according to FOX 8.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center i

The Oklahoma County Detention Center is pictured in Oklahoma City on Oct. 3, 2023.  (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via USA Today)

Paramedics transported Nicholas Spencer to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead

"Very tragic story," Master Sgt. Gary Knight said during a news conference, according to Law & Crime. "Two brothers who were playing video games. One became enraged over the game, got mad at the other and simply stabbed him to death."

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department reportedly responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic stabbing incident in an Oklahoma City suburb on Sunday, January 18, 2026. (iStock)

Immediately following the incident, William Spencer "stayed at the scene," and was later "taken into custody, interviewed and then also booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center," Knight reportedly said. 

William Spencer allegedly admitted to his role in the killing and was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail and booked on a charge of first-degree murder, Law & Crime reported. He remains in custody on $10 million bond. 

The Oklahoma City Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
