New Mexico

New Mexico man allegedly kills mother, stores dismembered remains in home freezer for weeks: Report

Leroy Vallejos allegedly confessed to choking 69-year-old Ernestina Lucero

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
An Albuquerque, N.M., man has been arrested on charges of allegedly killing and dismembering his mother before placing her remains in a freezer, according to reports.

Court records show 49-year-old Leroy Vallejos was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder, battery, battery of a household member and tampering with evidence, and is being held under preventative detention.

The Albuquerque Police Department alleged that Vallejos admitted to an officer that he choked his 69-year-old mother, Ernestina Lucero, to death nearly three weeks ago, KRQE in Albuquerque reported.

Police said Vallejos claimed his mother was part of a "group of people giving their lives to darkness" who were conspiring against him.

Leroy Vallejos mugshot

Leroy Vallejos, 49, was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on Oct. 29, 2025, after being charged with killing and dismembering his 69-year-old mother, according to court records. (Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center)

Police reportedly conducted a welfare check at Lucero’s home last Tuesday after Vallejos told a healthcare company his mother had been missing for about a week. He allegedly called the company to request payment for her care despite not having seen her.

During the welfare check, Vallejos let officers inside and told them his mother had gone to Mexico. But as they looked around, officers reportedly found Lucero’s prescriptions still in her bedroom.

City of Albuquerque

A general overall aerial view of the downtown Albuquerque skyline on Feb. 16, 2024 in Albuquerque, N.M. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

One officer allegedly found garbage bags inside a large freezer that were later determined to contain the remains of a female, the station reported.

The discovery led to another search of the home, where officers found a saw with what appeared to be dried blood stains under a sink.

Police lights flashing at night

Leroy Vallejos, 49, was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on Oct. 29, 2025, after being charged with killing and dismembering his 69-year-old mother, according to court records.  (iStock)

Before the welfare check, another family member reportedly told police Lucero was missing, prompting the department to issue a missing person bulletin on Oct. 23 and launch an investigation.

A preliminary investigation found that Vallejos allegedly withdrew money from his mother’s account, and her vehicle was reportedly sold before she was reported missing.

The Albuquerque Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information on the matter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

