Brooklyn teacher sacked after telling first graders that Santa and Tooth Fairy aren't real

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A Brooklyn teacher may be getting a lump of coal in their stocking this year for Christmas.

Parents at a Park Slope school were upset after their children came home crying Monday because their substitute teacher told them some unsettling news.

"It's three weeks before Christmas," One mother told News 12. "These kids are 6 years old."

A substitute teacher in Park Slope is no longer going to be teaching a class of first graders after telling them Santa isn't real.

She said she knows each family believes different things: "It's what makes New York City great. There's still this magic of childhood."

The principal of P.S. 321 said she was "extremely upset" to hear about the substitute teacher telling kids that Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy aren't real during a lesson about "convincing."

The act landed the teacher on the naughty list, according to the principal.

"I guarantee you that this substitute will not be in class 1-216 again," She said in a letter to parents. "We take this very seriously."

