Brooklyn man, 61, dies five days after being knocked unconscious on street

A 61-year-year old man died last week, five days after he was punched and knocked unconscious on a Brooklyn street by a man who was walking next to him, the New York Police Department said Thursday.

The suspect who hit him then appeared to go through the victim’s pockets, grab something and hand it to a second suspect who had been walking with them before the assault.

The victim, identified in reports as Victor Vega, was near his home on Lexington Avenue when the men approached and walked with him before the attack, FOX 5 in New York City reported.

It's unclear if he knew the suspects.

Warning: Graphic video

The assault was captured on surveillance video.

Vega was taken to a hospital and died on May 30.

His death has been ruled a homicide.