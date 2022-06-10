Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Brooklyn man, 61, dies five days after being knocked unconscious on street

Police are searching for two suspects in the case, which is being investigated as a homicide

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 61-year-year old man died last week, five days after he was punched and knocked unconscious on a Brooklyn street by a man who was walking next to him, the New York Police Department said Thursday. 

The suspect who hit him then appeared to go through the victim’s pockets, grab something and hand it to a second suspect who had been walking with them before the assault. 

(A man is punched and knocked unconscious while walking on a street in Brooklyn. (Photo NYPD))

The victim, identified in reports as Victor Vega, was near his home on Lexington Avenue when the men approached and walked with him before the attack, FOX 5 in New York City reported. 

It's unclear if he knew the suspects. 

A closeup of the suspect who allegedly hit the victim. 

A closeup of the suspect who allegedly hit the victim.  (NYPD)

The assault was captured on surveillance video. 

The two suspects walked along with the victim and spoke to him before the man on the left allegedly sucker punched the victim on May 25. 

The two suspects walked along with the victim and spoke to him before the man on the left allegedly sucker punched the victim on May 25.  (NYPD)

 Vega was taken to a hospital and died on May 30. 

His death has been ruled a homicide.