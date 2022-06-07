Tennessee Lyft driver killed in ambush attack was mother of 6: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee woman who was killed while driving Lyft in an ambush attack was a mother of six and was working for the ride-share company to make ends meet.

Dushaundra Lee Ward, 43, started driving for Lyft a few weeks before she was killed Friday, her brother, Willie Mitchell, told Fox 13.

"She was a loving mother of six. She got a 1-year-old who cries herself to sleep looking for her," he said.

The Memphis Police Department said Ward was shot just before 3 p.m. and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mitchell said his sister's passengers were the intended target.

"She was a Lyft driver. She was called to an address to pick up some individuals, and they were trailed by some more individuals," Mitchell said. "Once they got to the light, they just jumped out and shot the car up."

No arrests have been made, the station reported.

A Lyft spokesperson called Ward's death a "tragedy is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing."

"Our hearts are with the driver’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve attempted to contact their family to offer our support. We will continue to assist law enforcement in any way we can, and will continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe."