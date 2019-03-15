As Ruth Bader Ginsburg turns 86, hometown Brooklyn plans celebration for Supreme Court justice

The hometown of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hasn't forgotten her birthday. Brooklyn, N.Y., plans a celebration called #RallyforRuth on Friday, as Ginsburg turns 86 years old.

Eric Adams, president of the New York City borough, will host the party for Ginsburg, who was born Joan Ruth Bader in Brooklyn on March 15, 1933. It was unclear if the justice, known by her initials, "RBG," will attend.

Still, the festivities are set to begin at 8 a.m. at the Brooklyn Municipal Building and will include a call for the city to rename the building in her honor, Patch.com reported. An online petition has garnered more than 60,000 signatures, the report said.

The party follows a year that hasn't been the best for Ginsburg in terms of her health.

Last month, the justice underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York after two nodules were discovered in the lower lobe of her left lung. The discovery came during tests after she fractured several ribs during a fall in November.

Both nodules removed during the lung surgery were found to be malignant, but pre-surgery scans indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body, the Supreme Court said in a statement. No further treatment was being planned.

Ginsburg's injury forced her to miss some Supreme Court sessions for the first time since being appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Her brief absence sparked speculation about whether the justice might look ahead to retirement -- potentially presenting President Trump with an opportunity to nominate a third Supreme Court justice after Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The lead-up to Ginsburg's birthday was marred Thursday by an incident of vandalism: a poster of the justice was defaced with a swastika and an anti-Semitic insult and an expletive, according to the New York Police Department, which said it was investigating the act as a hate crime.

A straphanger tweeted a photo of the defaced poster on a Brooklyn subway platform to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York's FOX 5 reported. The poster advertises a book about Ginsburg. Subway officials say the graffiti had been removed.

"There is no room for hate in NYC," the NYPD tweeted.

Ginsburg received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School, according to her biography on the U.S. Supreme Court website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.