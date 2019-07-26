Bronx man, suspected of wanting to join Taliban, pulled from Middle East-bound plane at JFK

A Bronx man was pulled from a Middle East-bound plane at JFK Airport on Friday after authorities learned the suspect was going to join the Taliban, officials said.

Federal investigators and Port Authority police yanked the man off a Qatar Airways plane at JFK Airport just before takeoff, the New York Daily News reported, citing sources familiar with knowledge of the incident.

Authorities had flagged the man as a possible terrorist sympathizer who intended to join the Taliban, the Islamic militant group based primarily in Afghanistan.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, had been under investigation by the FBI before he was pulled from the plane Friday, according to law enforcement sources cited by NBC 4 New York.

The man was questioned by federal officials and taken to Manhattan federal court. No charges were immediately filed against the suspect.