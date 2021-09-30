Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Brian Laundrie doppelganger becomes overnight TikTok sensation

Brian Laundrie impersonator account has amassed over 746,000 likes

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon | New York Post
A man who bears a striking resemblance to Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie has taken to TikTok in a bid to clear his name.

And the doppelganger has now gone viral overnight, with nearly 2 million views and more than 530,000 likes since Tuesday.

The unidentified man, who created the @notbrianlaundrie account, is seen doing laundry in one clip and asks other TikTokers for tips on how to avoid getting "attacked" for being confused with the man sought in Gabby Petito’s high-profile death.

"I would just like to put all of these rumors to death," he said in his first post, which had 1.6 million views and counting.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Brian Laundrie (inset) (The Moab Police Department via AP)

GABBY PETITO CASE: FIGHT BETWEEN NEIGHBOR, PROTESTER BREAKS OUT NEAR BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S FAMILY'S HOME

"Quick request from everyone," he said in a follow-up post, which got even more views. "Any advice on what I should say to people that think I am Brian Laundrie. Really appreciate it.

In another clip, he bemoans an upcoming trip.

"I’m flying across the country tomorrow for my cousin’s wedding, and it’s a pretty long flight," he said. "So if you have any tips for me on how not to get attacked or accused of being this guy, get at me. Duet this or leave a comment."

One commenter quipped, "That’s something Brian would say."

Another user wasn’t buying it and wrote, "Jokes on us."

"This is Brian acting like his [sic] not brian. Ur not fooling me sir."

Gabby Petito appears highly distraught in Aug. 12 police bodycam video showing the couple pulled over in response to a report of a domestic incident between them.

GABBY PETITO SEARCH LEADS TO POSSIBLE BREAK IN WYOMIING MISSING PERSON'S CASE INVOLVING FATHER OF 2

In the most recent post, the unfortunate body double is seen aboard a plane wearing a face mask, sunglasses, with the caption, "Seriously have my invisible man’s disguise on."

The real Brian Laundrie, 23, is the subject of a massive manhunt led by the FBI in the disappearance and death of Petito, a Long Island native who disappeared last month during the couple’s cross-country trip.

Her body was found at a remote Wyoming campground on Sept. 19, and the 22-year-old’s death has been ruled a homicide — and Laundrie a person of interest.

Laundrie returned to his parents’ North Port, Florida, home alone on Sept. 1 and disappeared on Sept. 14, according to police.

