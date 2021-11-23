Brian Laundrie autopsy: Forensic anthropologist to release results soon

A forensic anthropologist is expected to release the autopsy results of deceased fugitive Brian Laundrie's remains Tuesday or Wednesday, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told Fox News on Tuesday morning.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his former fiancée, Gabby Petito — a tragedy that captured the nation's attention for more than a month after Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Authorities recovered Laundrie's partial skeletal remains, along with a backpack and other personal items belonging to Laundrie, on Oct. 20 at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida. The following day, after a comparison of dental records, the agency confirmed the remains as Laundrie's.

The Florida District 12 Medical Examiner conducted an initial autopsy in late October, but results came back inconclusive. The remains were then sent to a forensic anthropologist.

Forensic anthropologists analyze human remains, conduct DNA tests and look for any signs of weapon evidence to help determine how a person died.

Authorities also found Laundrie's notebook on Oct. 20, which police say "may be salvageable." It is unclear what is inside the notebook.

Laundrie had returned to his parents' home on Sept. 1 without her. Petito's family reported her missing 10 days later. Laundrie's parents then reported their son missing on Sept. 17, but clarified later that the last time they saw him was Sept. 13.

North Port police and the FBI searched the Myakkahatchee Creek park for more than a month before eventually finding Brian's remains and personal items with help from Laundrie's parents in an area that had previously been underwater.

U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie in September.

The warrant was "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1029(a)(i): ‘Use of Unauthorized Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."