Break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Boston-area mansion leads to arrest

Football great Tom Brady’s mansion in Massachusetts was broken into Monday morning—and a suspect was arrested, according to reports.

Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen don’t live there but still own the five-acre property. The five-bedroom home is next to a golf course in Brookline, just outside Boston.

Police responded to a call of a break-in shortly before 6 a.m., Fox 25 Boston reports.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who is experiencing homelessness, the station reported.

Police said the would-be burglar set off multiple security alarms.

Caretakers also spotted the man on surveillance video, according to the station.

Bündchen and Brady first listed their Brookline estate in August 2019 for $39.5 million, then two months later dropped the price to $33.9 million before pulling it off the market, the Boston Business Journal reported last week.

According to the news outlet, the home has been listed again.

The six-time Super Bowl champion moved to Tampa Bay this year to play for the Bucaneers after a long career with the Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.