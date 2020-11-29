Tom Brady, Chris Jones trade barbs during Buccaneers-Chiefs game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was seen yelling at each other during their matchup on Sunday night.

The heated exchange occurred in the third quarter with the Buccaneers driving and the Chiefs trying to stop Brady and the offense up 20-7 with 11:08 to go.

Neither player was flagged for the commotion but it was another pin in the rivalry between the two players.

NFL Update noted on Twitter the two competitors got in each other’s faces last season as well when Brady was on the New England Patriots. That particular game took place in Week 14 of the 2019 season and was a rematch of the previous season’s AFC Championship.

In both instances, Brady narrowly lost to the Chiefs.

On Sunday night, the Buccaneers quarterback finished 27-for-41 with 345 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Tampa Bay outscored Kansas City 17-7 in the second half but it was not enough as the Chiefs took home the victory, 27-24.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 462 passing yards on 37-of-49 passing and had three touchdown passes. Mahomes also ran for 28 yards.

Kansas City moved to 10-1 and 6-0 on the road. Tampa Bay is now 7-5 on the season and only 3-3 at Raymond James Stadium.