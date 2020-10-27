Gisele Bundchen, 40, talks aging in Hollywood: It's 'beautiful' but 'challenging'

Gisele Bundchen is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, but even the model admitted aging is "challenging."

The Vogue cover star said that while she considers getting older "a beautiful thing and a natural part of life" she's definitely "seen changes" in her skin "over the years.'

Bundchen told Allure, "When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude."

"As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far," she added.

The wife of NFL star Tom Brady explained how she believes you have to start taking care of your skin at an early age and make it a "priority."

"Self-care is so important, and a lot of people feel they don't have time to make themselves a priority," she described. "I believe that outer beauty is a reflection of your inner balance and peace."

Bundchen also isn't a fan of cosmetic procedures and revealed she immediately regretted getting her breast augmentation.

She told People magazine in 2018, "I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn't deliver."

"I felt very vulnerable because I can workout, I can eat healthy, but I can't change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it," she explained.

"When I woke up, I was like, 'What have I done?' I felt like I was living in a body I didn't recognize. For the first year, I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable," Bundchen said.

The mother of two contributes her health to her eating style. She and Brady follow a mostly plant-based regime and consume very little meat and dairy products.

Recently on social media, Bunchen posted about how much she values fresh, natural food. "Food is one of the most powerful tools we have to help boost our immune system. I truly believe in the ancient saying, 'Let food be thy medicine,' as I felt a big difference in my life when I started making better food choices," she wrote. "When we eat foods that are alive (and not processed), their nutrients and vitamins keep us healthier, and also help our bodies function better. One of my favorite things is bringing home fresh food and herbs from our community garden."