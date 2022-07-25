Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Breaching whale jumps out of ocean and lands on top of a Massachusetts fishing boat

There were no reported injuries after a whale jumped out of the water and landed on a fishing boat in Massachusetts

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A breaching whale crashed into a fishing boat in Massachusetts on Sunday in shocking footage posted to social media.

Video shows a boat anchored off of White Horse Beach in Plymouth, MA when a large whale breaches the water and crashes onto the boat's bow.

Passengers all appeared to be at the stern of the boat, and there were no reported injuries from the incident.

"The whales are sending a clear message," the original post of the video read.

MACDILL AIRMEN RESCUE 8 CIVILIANS FROM SHARKS CIRCLING THEIR CAPSIZED BOAT

Breaching whale lands on fishing boat off of Massachusetts coast Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instances of whales jumping onto ships are rare but not unheard-of. Researchers say most instances occur with juvenile whales.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders