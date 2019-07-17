Expand / Collapse search
Utah boy selling ‘ice cold beer’ appears to be a savvy marketer

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

A young roadside entrepreneur caught the attention of Utah police Tuesday with a sign that read “Ice cold beer.”

(Brigham City Police Department )

“Yep, he’s selling beer ... ROOT BEER, that is,” the Brigham City Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Upon further inspection, the sign has "root" written in smaller letters above the word 'BEER."

“His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good," police wrote.

Tuesday's high in Brigham City was in the 90s.