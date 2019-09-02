Boy, 11, survives near-fatal fall off bike, being run over by semi-truck: 'I'm thankful to God'

A week after being run over by a semi, an 11-year-old boy is thanking God he can go home.

Emilio Corrales, who also goes by "Mio," is recovering at the Wesley Medical Center after being hit by a semi after falling off his bike, Aug. 23 northbound on U.S. 83 Business, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

"I'm thankful to God because I didn't die," Emilio told KWCH. "I thought I was gonna die, when I got hit by a semi-truck."

Emilio, an avid wrestler in Colorado, got a visit from the Carroll Wrestling Club that brought him gifts and words of encouragement Sunday.

The 11-year-old's father, Oscar Corrales, started a GoFundMe to help cover the medical expenses called "Little Man Emilio aka Mio" with the goal of raising $20,000.

"I’m a single father trying to raise a little money for helping some of this medical stuff and bills and for Emilio transportation," Corrales, whose heart was shattered week earlier after his son's incident, wrote on the page.

He thanked God multiple times in a lengthy Facebook post, also thanking as many people as he could from EMTs to hospital staff to prayer warriors, noting the miracle that his son went from being hit by a semi with a fractured skull, fractured scapula, torn ACL and shoulder muscles, yet sent home a week later and expected to make a full recovery.

"They prayed and believed in me and I'm just thankful for that," Emilio told the local media. "I'm ready to go home, I'm happy I get to go home."