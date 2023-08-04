Disney World guests suffering 'permanent' injuries after falling off ride: Lawsuit

A Florida man is suing Disney World after he allegedly fell off a ride at the Magic Kingdom.

Billy Williams said in a lawsuit filed in July that he was on Disney World's Haunted Mansion ride on April 28, 2022 with his wife when a ride operator hit an emergency stop button.

Once the button was pressed, the ride jolted without any warning, causing Williams to fall from the ride and onto the ground, according to the lawsuit.

He's seeking $50,000 in damages from Disney World, stating that the park was negligent for "failing to maintain the premises in a reasonable safe condition," the suit states.

Williams also alleges the theme park didn't correct or alert him of the potentially dangerous situation.

According to the lawsuit, the man received "severe and permanent injuries" from the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment.