Ohio amusement park's once 'fastest,' 'steepest' roller coaster that held Guinness World Record freezes midair

Amusement park guests in Ohio were forced to walk down a 200+ foot roller coaster by stairs after a mechanical issue.

The incident happened at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio on Monday, when guests at the amusement park had to evacuate the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster due to a mechanical issue.

Tony Clark, director of communications for Cedar Point told Fox News Digital that the incident was the result of a "standard ride stoppage" which triggered the guest evacuation.

He added that this was a "check engine light" situation and the ride couldn't be immediately restarted.

CEDAR POINT ANNOUNCES 'TOP THRILL 2,' A RECORD-SETTING ROLLER COASTER: 'BOLDEST AND MOST ADVANCED'

Josh Lett, who saw the evacuation, told Fox News Digital he hasn't seen anything similar to this happen before.

The Magnum XL-200 roller coaster tops out at 205 feet and was the "Guinness Book of World Records holder for its leading edge height," according to Cedar Point's website.

MALFUNCTIONING NEW YORK AMUSEMENT PARK RIDE SENDS GUESTS SPINNING BACKWARD AS WORKERS SCRAMBLE TO SHUT IT OFF

It can reach speeds of 72 mph and lasts 2:45 minutes.