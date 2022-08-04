Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

13-year-old boy dies after car owner shoots during attempted robbery, police say

A woman with a concealed carry permit shot the Chicago teen when a group of males allegedly tried to break into her car

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 13-year-old boy is dead after he and a group of others allegedly tried to break into a parked car, only for the owner to show up in time for a fatal confrontation, police said, according to local Fox32.

Law enforcement officials said that the boy, Dion Young, was one of "four to five" males who were trying to break into a car parked in Woodlawn, on the South Side of Chicago. Then the car's owner, a woman in her 30s with a concealed carry license, arrived.

According to police, when the woman confronted the group, one of the males displayed a gun. That led to her pulling out a weapon of her own and pulling the trigger. 

Young suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and died Tuesday afternoon.

LIGHTFOOT SAYS CHICAGO MAKING PROGRESS ON CRIME DESPITE CONTINUED VIOLENCE, BUSINESSES LEAVING

Chicago 911 dispatcher resigns over lack of support from Lori Lightfoot Video

Police said the other males had fled the scene, and that investigators did not recover any weapons.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the situation, police said.

Top Chicago prosecutor quits over leadership Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Violent crime has been an ongoing problem in Chicago, to the point that businesses have been moving out of the city

At the same time, Chicago police statistics reported by the Chicago Sun-Times this week said the number of shootings in the city was down 20% this year, with homicides down 16%.