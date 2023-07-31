Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston
Published

Boston suspect arrested for allegedly stealing car with toddler inside: police

Boston police said Mendes was arrested in the South End on Monday

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Boston business owners sue mayor for discrimination over dining rules Video

Boston business owners sue mayor for discrimination over dining rules

Boston business owners Christian Silvestri, Frank Mendoza, Jorge Mendoza, and Pat Mendoza joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss why they are taking legal action against the mayor. 

A Massachusetts suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup truck with a child inside this month.

Boston resident Cristofanes Mendes, 33, was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle on Monday morning. He was arrested without incident.

The Boston Police Department reported that they located Mendes in the South End of Boston at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The suspect was in the vicinity of Massachusetts Avenue and Chesterton Street in Roxbury.

The pickup truck theft took place on July 14 in Dorchester. A family told police that they pulled over near Geneva Avenue to take care of their 2-year-old child, but the suspect jumped into their vehicle and sped down the road.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN PLOTTED $10K MURDER-FOR-HIRE SCHEME TO KILL WIFE, PROSECUTORS SAY

Suspect on bike

The pickup truck theft took place on July 14 in Dorchester. (Boston Police Department)

The suspect eventually came back and dropped off the child, who was sitting in the car seat.

"Moments later, the suspect returned to 430 Geneva Ave. and placed the infant, who was still in the car seat, on the sidewalk," Boston Police Department said in a previous press release. "The suspect then fled in the stolen truck toward Bowdoin St." 

PILOT OF PLANE THAT CRASH LANDED AT MARTHA'S VINEYARD AIRPORT DIES

Cristofanes Mendes ID photo

Boston resident Cristofanes Mendes, 33, has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle. (Boston Police Department)

"The infant was reunited with the parents and Boston EMS responded to evaluate the infant," police added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The truck was later located at 156 Columbia Road. Police had asked for the public's help in locating the suspect.