Boston racetrack fire: Suffolk Downs erupts into flames, firefighters act swiftly to save historic building

The Boston Fire Department deployed its drones to help fight the multi-alarm fire at Suffolk Downs racetrack

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Boston firefighters were called to the historic Suffolk Downs horse racetrack Monday evening after a fire erupted in one of its buildings.

The Boston Fire Department said around 11 p.m. that multiple units responded to the multi-alarm fire. Videos posted online showed several firefighters battling the blaze on ladders above the building.

Boston firefighters battling a multi-alarm blaze at the Suffolk Downs horse racetrack on May 30, 2022.

Boston firefighters battling a multi-alarm blaze at the Suffolk Downs horse racetrack on May 30, 2022. (Boston Fire Department/Twitter)

"Companies are working at the 4th alarm at Suffolk Downs. Fire in the roof area, heavy smoke condition throughout the building," the Boston Fire Department tweeted with a video of its members attempting to extinguish the flames.

According to the fire department, a limited water supply caused a 5th alarm to be ordered for the area.

Boston Fire Department drone pictures showing the fire and thermal imaging.

Boston Fire Department drone pictures showing the fire and thermal imaging. (Boston Fire Department/Twitter)

The Suffolk Downs track was initially built in 1935 and was used to host live races until 2019. Since that time, the track has simulcasted races year-round, the Boston Globe reported.

It is not immediately clear what caused the fire. The building had been reportedly closed since 6:30 p.m. Monday. 

There have been no reported injuries as firefighters attempt to extinguish the flame.