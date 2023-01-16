Expand / Collapse search
Boston
Boston police arrest man for 2007 murder of Massachusetts mother

The suspect was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for trafficking cocaine, according to Boston police

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
More than 15 years since Felicia McGuyer, a 32-year-old mother, disappeared in Boston, police have arrested a man for her murder

David Pena, 33, was taken into custody by the Boston Police Department's Fugitive Unit on Saturday at Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida. Pena is McGuyer's former boyfriend, according to MassLive. 

Felicia McGuyer, a 32-year-old mother, disappeared in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester on Oct. 7, 2007. 

Felicia McGuyer, a 32-year-old mother, disappeared in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester on Oct. 7, 2007.  (Boston Police Department)

As he was being processed back in Boston, authorities found that he was also wanted for an outstanding warrant on charges of trafficking cocaine. 

McGuyer disappeared on Oct. 7, 2007, in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester. Police noted during their search that her family was "concerned for her safety and well-being." 

"It is not common behavior for McGuyer to be out of touch with her son, other family and friends," Boston police said in a 2013 appeal to the public for information. 

David Pena, 33, was arrested for Felicia McGuyer's murder on Saturday. 

David Pena, 33, was arrested for Felicia McGuyer's murder on Saturday.  (Boston Police Department)

In 2017, Boston police and the FBI searched a wooded area in West Roxbury, a neighborhood just west of Dorchester, in connection with McGuyer's disappearance, according to WHDH. Her body has never been found.  

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest