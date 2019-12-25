Woman, 2 children dead after being found unconscious near Boston parking garage

Two children and a woman are dead after being found unconscious outside of the Renaissance Park Garage in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston Police, Transit Police, and Northeastern Police were called to the parking garage at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday where three people were found unconscious on the sidewalk. An adult female and two children, both believed to be under the age of five, were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

During a news conference, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said, “today is a tragedy.”

Police are investigating what happened. District Attorney Rachael Rollins is now leading what they are calling a “death investigation.”

It’s unclear if the woman and the children were related. Police are working to identify them and notify family.

