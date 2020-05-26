Boston man allegedly set American flag on fire, tosses onto police vehicle: report

A Boston man was arrested Sunday after police say he set an American flag on fire and tossed it onto a prisoner transport vehicle as a form of protest.

Boston25News.com reported that the suspect was identified as Daniel Lucey, 40. Police told the news outlet that the flags in his possession looked like the ones used at a nearby monument for veterans. The report said that Lucey is accused of spitting at one of the officers.

“Officers were approached by several concerned citizens who stated that they had observed the suspect lighting fire to an American flag and throwing it onto the roof of an unoccupied Boston police prisoner transport wagon which was parked near the fountain inside the park,” police said, according to MassLive.com.

Lucey will be charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, the Boston 25 report said.