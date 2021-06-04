Boston-area shooting: 2 cops injured, K-9 officer killed; suspect shot by police

Two Massachusetts police officers and a K-9 were shot after responding to a domestic call, according to reports.

The shooting in Braintree occurred Friday around 1 p.m. Multiple neighbors said they heard several gunshots at the time.

One of the officers was taken to Boston Medical Center and the other went to another local hospital for treatment; one officer was seriously injured while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

Braintree Police apprehended the suspect after pursuing him into nearby woods, a statement on the town’s Facebook page read.

The suspect, who remains unidentified at this time, was shot and later died, WCVB reported.

The K-9 also died from its wounds.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey will take over the investigation, according to the Boston Globe. Massachusetts State Police will assist.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) voiced support for their colleagues, tweeting: "The men and women of the BPD are asking our employees and all residents of Boston to pray for the @BraintreePolice."