Border agents in Texas discover 20 migrants tightly packed in truck, trailer

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered 20 undocumented immigrants last week tightly packed into a pickup truck and cargo trailer, authorities said.

Agents in Sierra Blanca, southeast of El Paso, encountered a vehicle hauling a cargo trailer at an inspection lane on Interstate 10 when a K-9 alerted them to something, a U.S. Border and Customs Protection news release said. The driver was referred to a secondary inspection.

During a check of the vehicle, 20 migrants were found in the bed of the truck, which was covered by hard plastic that was sealed shut, and in the trailer, which could only be opened from the outside.

There was no source of air ventilation or space to move freely in the bed or trailer, authorities said. Among those found in the small trailer were two migrant children.

"Sierra Blanca agents rescued multiple individuals from unsafe conditions and quickly enacted any requested medical services for all who were concealed in these dangerous conditions," said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. "Human smuggling is extremely dangerous; luckily our agents and K-9 assets were able to help these individuals."

Photos released by authorities show the migrants packed on top of one another in the bed of the pickup truck. The driver will be referred to federal prosecutors, the agency said. The migrants were taken and processed by border agents.

The discovery comes amid a surge of migrants at the southern border. In April, border agents encountered more than 178,000 migrants, including thousands of unaccompanied children. Republicans have pressured the Biden administration to address the crisis.

Three former Homeland Security officials who served under former President Trump have called on Biden to dismiss Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the influx of migrants.