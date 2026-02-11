San Francisco teachers union strike leaves 50,000 children out of school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teachers in San Francisco are striking for health benefits and better wages, leaving nearly 50,000 students out of the classroom.

The San Francisco Unified School District’s 120 schools were set to remain closed on Wednesday as approximately 6,000 public school teachers continued their strike. In addition to higher wages and better health benefits, the teachers are also seeking more resources for students with special needs.

The union initially asked for a 9% raise over two years, saying it could help offset the cost of living in San Francisco, according to The Associated Press. The outlet noted that, at the same time, the district is facing a $100 million deficit and is under state oversight because of the longstanding financial crisis. The district rejected the 9% ask and countered with a 6% wage increase paid over three years, the AP reported.

SCHOOLS THAT LET STUDENTS LEAVE CLASS TO PROTEST ICE HAVE FAILING ACADEMIC RECORDS

On Tuesday, United Educators of San Francisco said in a Facebook post that 20,000 people came to the picket lines to support the teachers, hailing it as a sign of "solidarity." This was double the number of people it said were at the picket lines on Monday.

The union added that it was still at the negotiating table and would continue to give updates as they emerged. The group said that on Wednesday, after the morning pickets, there would be a gathering "to create a giant human banner — thousands will use our bodies to spell a 100 by 300 foot 'STRIKE FOR OUR STUDENTS' message on the beach."

Negotiations, which had been ongoing for nearly a year, broke down despite San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urging the two sides to continue discussions and not to shut down schools, the AP reported.

"We will continue to stand together until we win the schools our students deserve and the contracts our members deserve," Cassondra Curiel, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, said at a Monday morning news conference, the AP reported.

TUBERCULOSIS OUTBREAK LINKED TO PROMINENT HIGH SCHOOL, OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Maria Su said on Monday that the district had put together a comprehensive package despite financial difficulties, and was awaiting a counteroffer from the union, according to the AP.

"This is a viable offer. It is an offer that we can afford," Su said. "We will be at the table and we will stay for as long as it takes to get to a full agreement. I do not want a prolonged strike."

On Tuesday, Su said that there had been progress, including support for homeless families, AI training for teachers and establishing best practices for the use of AI tools, the AP reported.

Several teachers have cited cost of living concerns as a reason for demanding the higher wages, with some saying they can't afford to live in San Francisco. Atria Rondone, a fourth grade teacher who has worked in the district for 11 years, said in a video posted by the union that she is working two jobs to make ends meet.

"As a single mom living here in San Francisco, I can't afford just me and my son on my salary. So, I have to have a second job, and his healthcare is a huge impact to me paying for that by myself," Rondone said. "We also really need fully-staffed schools."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Teachers in San Francisco have received support from other unions, including the Chicago Teachers Union, which said in a statement that it "proudly stands in solidarity" with the strikers in California.

"Their fight for livable wages, special education relief, adequate staffing, support for unhoused students and sanctuary protections for immigrant families under federal attack is one that our members and educators across this country know well: school districts that always seem to find money for bureaucracy but never enough for the classrooms," the Chicago Teachers Union's statement read.

The American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten also joined striking educators in San Francisco, signaling support from the massive union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.