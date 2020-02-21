Border protection officer, family found dead in Florida home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was found dead in his Florida home Thursday afternoon alongside his wife and two children in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3 p.m. to perform a welfare check on the residents, who had not been heard from for some time, Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference later that day.

FLORIDA POLICE INVESTIGATE AFTER ‘SEVERAL’ TONGUES PRESERVED IN JARS FOUND IN CRAWL SPACE: REPORTS

A preliminary investigation gave officers grounds to enter the home, at which point they discovered four deceased people, including an adult male, an adult female and two juvenile boys--one middle school-age, and the other high school-age.

Mina identified the adult male only as a Customs and Border Protection officer assigned to Orlando International Airport. CBP called local authorities to check on the officer after not hearing from him for an undisclosed period of time.

WOMEN WHO DIED INSIDE MERCEDES THAT ROLLED OFF FLORIDA FERRY WERE FOUND EMBRACING: REPORT

Mina said that the male suspect appeared to have shot his family before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide. He would not say how long the bodies had been inside the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities did not release a motive behind the killings, citing the ongoing investigation, but Mina noted that the shootings took place in a “quiet neighborhood” and that police have not been called to the home before, to the best of his knowledge.