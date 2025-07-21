Border Patrol says some illegal migrants arrested in Sacramento raid had criminal histories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol said following a raid at a Home Depot in Sacramento, California, last week — in which 11 suspected illegal migrants were arrested — that five of those detained have a criminal history.

A Border Patrol official told Fox News that records checks show that five of the migrants arrested in the raid on Thursday have a criminal history, including three who are convicted felons.

The arrests include Mexican national Javier Dimas-Alcantar, who Border Patrol says is an aggravated felon who has been booked into California jails 67 times since 1986.

His criminal history includes transporting and selling narcotics or controlled substances, felony burglary, possession of a controlled narcotic with intent to sell, carrying a loaded firearm in public and felony-level marijuana possession charges for sale.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin criticized so-called sanctuary policies following the arrests.

"Dimas has been convicted of a myriad of offenses — you would not want this man to be your neighbor and yet politicians like [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom defend criminals who terrorize American communities and demonize law enforcement who defend those same communities," McLaughlin said.

"He and every other sanctuary politician should be thanking CBP for getting this scum out of American communities instead of obstructing federal law enforcement at every possible turn," she continued.

Another migrant arrested on Thursday was Mexican national Carlos Mata, also a convicted felon, who Border Patrol says fled and broke into a nearby apartment before he assaulted the person inside as he attempted to evade arrest, prompting a 911 call for a reported break-in.

His criminal history includes convictions for sex with a minor, battery on a spouse, carrying a concealed dagger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, receiving stolen property and first-degree burglary.