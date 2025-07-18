Feds' California Home Depot raid nabs 11 illegal migrants, one with 67 prior jail bookings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite pushback from California officials to federal immigration enforcement, Border Patrol in Sacramento arrested 11 illegal migrants during a tense raid at a Home Depot parking lot on Thursday — including one man with 67 prior jail bookings in California since 1986 and a prior fentanyl trafficking conviction.

Fox News was on scene as the migrants scattered in all directions when federal agents moved in to make arrests in the sanctuary city.

That triggered multiple foot chases and several physical encounters between masked agents and fleeing migrants.

In one foot pursuit, agents chased a man who they say slashed the tire of a law enforcement vehicle. The man claimed to be a U.S. citizen.

Agents eventually maced the man in the face before arresting him and taking him into custody. His wife shouted at agents throughout the incident, insisting he is a U.S. citizen.

Border Patrol agents were forced to drive the damaged vehicle away on its rims.

Gregory Bovino, U.S. Border Patrol chief for the El Centro Sector, said his agency will continue prioritizing the removal of criminal illegal immigrants.

"There is no sanctuary city, Sacramento is not a sanctuary city, the state of California is not a sanctuary state, there is no sanctuary anywhere," Bovino said. "We’ll be here, you’ll probably see us in many other locations as well. We’re here to stay, we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to effect this mission and secure the homeland."

The migrant with 67 prior jail bookings is Mexican national Javier Dimas-Alcantara, who is an aggravated felon with convictions and charges spanning decades.

His criminal history includes multiple instances of transporting and selling narcotics or controlled substances, felony burglary, possession of a controlled narcotic with intent to sell, carrying a loaded firearm in public and multiple felony-level marijuana possession charges for sale.

He's also been arrested for illegal entry, revocation of probation due to reoffending, multiple instances of providing false identification to law enforcement, multiple cases of narcotic possession and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed the defenders of sanctuary policies.

"Dimas has been convicted of a myriad of offenses — you would not want this man to be your neighbor and yet politicians like [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom defend criminals who terrorize American communities and demonize law enforcement who defend those same communities," McLaughlin said.

"He and every other sanctuary politician should be thanking CBP for getting this scum out of American communities instead of obstructing federal law enforcement at every possible turn."

McLaughlin said that the Trump administration has been given a clear mandate by the American people to get violent illegal aliens off the streets and out of the country.

The other apprehended migrants included a previously deported Guatemalan aggravated felon and a previously deported Mexican migrant with a prior arrest for driving without a license.

Another detainee is a Guatemalan migrant who had a voluntary return removal in 2009 with prior arrests for trespassing and failure to provide ID.

Their names have not been released yet.