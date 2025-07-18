Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Democrats fume over new plan to house illegal migrants in New Jersey, Indiana military bases

Democrats said that move is 'inhumane' and would 'jeopardizes military preparedness'

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
ICE fights back against Democratic criticism over ICE raids, Alligator Alcatraz Video

ICE fights back against Democratic criticism over ICE raids, Alligator Alcatraz

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons joins Americas Newsroom to discuss the Democrats resistance to the Trump administrations crackdown on illegal immigration. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Military bases in both New Jersey and Indiana will soon be used by Homeland Security to house illegal immigrants, drawing a furious response from Democratic lawmakers.

Parts of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and Camp Atterbury in Indiana will be repurposed and used as "temporary soft-sided holding facilities," the Defense Department told Fox News Digital, citing a decision by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

New Jersey Democrats blasted the decision, warning it would harm military readiness and urging Republicans to join them in helping reverse it. Both bases were previously used to house thousands of Afghan refugees following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Liberty Village settlement

Afghan refugees walk outside a temporary housing facility in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst in New Jersey, U.S., December 2, 2021. P (REUTERS/Barbara Davidson)

SELF-DEPORT OR END UP IN 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ,' NOEM WARNS MIGRANTS DURING TRUMP VISIT

"This is an inappropriate use of our national defense system and militarizes a radical immigration policy that has resulted in the inhumane treatment of undocumented immigrants and unlawful deportation of U.S. citizens, including children, across the country," the group of Democrats said in a joint statement.

"Using our country’s military to detain and hold undocumented immigrants jeopardizes military preparedness and paves the way for ICE immigration raids in every New Jersey community. We have the greatest military in the world and using it as a domestic political tool is unacceptable and shameful."

Afghan refugee women register to be seen by a doctor at a military base

Afghan refugee women register to be seen by a doctor inside the medical tent in Liberty Village on December 2, 2021 in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.  (Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)

The statement was made by Reps. Herb Conaway, LaMonica McIver, Donald Norcross, Rob Menendez, Frank Pallone, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Josh Gottheimer and Nellie Pou as well as Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim. 

FBI CAPTURES FINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT INMATE WHO ESCAPED ICE FACILITY IN NEW JERSEY

It is unclear when either site will open and a decision will depend on operational requirements and coordination with Homeland Security, the Defense Department said. 

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is a joint military base operated by U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy — the only tri-service base in the country. Spanning 42,00 acres, it’s home to 45,000 military and civilian personnel, making it one of the largest and most strategically important on the East Coast.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks

Secretary of Defense approved the plan to transform parts of the bases into facilities for illegal migrants.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Camp Atterbury is an Army and Air National Guard base near Edinburgh that spans 34,000 acres and has been used for training brigades and hosting large-scale operations. 

Under the Trump administration, Homeland Security has been using detention facilities to house migrants while they await asylum hearings or deportation. 

The lawmakers said that Hegseth wrote to Conoway informing him of the decision. Hegseth wrote in the letter that the move would not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or any other military requirements, per NJ Spotlight News. 

Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was among a group of Democrats to slam the move. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

New Jersey is already home to Delaney Hall and the Elizabeth Detention Center which are being used as immigration detention facilities, although they are privately operated. Delaney Hall was the scene where Democrat Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested and charged with trespassing in a clash with federal immigration officials in May. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D‑N.J., was later federally charged for allegedly interfering with federal officers during the same incident.

The news comes two weeks after President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law, which allocated between $150 billion and $170 billion towards immigration enforcement over the next several years, $45 billion of which was carved out to expand immigration detention facilities. The funds are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to carry out the largest deportation operation in the nation’s history. 

Earlier this month, the Trump administration opened an immigration detention camp in Florida’s Everglades that is surrounded by alligators dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.